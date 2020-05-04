https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/04/backfire-secretary-of-senate-cant-comply-with-biden-request-for-reade-complaint-n387898

On May 1, Joe Biden officially requested the Secretary of the Senate to search for and release any records pertaining to Tara Reade. “There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be — the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices.”

On Monday, the Secretary of the Senate, Julie Adams, said her office can’t comply with Biden’s request to search for the complaint. According to Adams, their legal counsel determined that “the Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested” based on the relevant statutes.

If Biden was counting on a search to be made to reveal a lack of any records regarding Tara Reade to prove his innocence, this strategy just backfired. Biden knew no such records would be there. As we’ve previously noted, the National Archives has said they would not have the relevant records.

Joe Biden said that Tara Reade’s complaint could only be at the National Archives, at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices. But, a National Archives spokesperson told me that they do not hold records from that office. — Nicole Einbinder (@NicoleEinbinder) May 1, 2020

So, at least for now, there will be no search of the National Archives or his senate records at the University of Delaware. This is not going to help him ride out this scandal. Without a search proving they aren’t there, the possibility they are will linger in the minds of people who haven’t made up their mind yet.

