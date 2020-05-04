https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Senate-Julie-Adams-Tara-Reade/2020/05/04/id/965980

Joe Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer issued a response to Secretary of Senate Julie Adams who said Monday she has no discretion to release records related to an alleged sexual harassment complaint filed against Biden.

Bauer thanked Adams for her reply and posed three questions back to her office, CBS News reports.

“Is just the existence of any such records subject to the same prohibition on disclosure?”

“Is there anyone, such as a complainant, to whom such records, if they exist, could be lawfully disclosed?”

“Could the Senate release the procedures and related materials, including any standard forms or instructions, that the office of Senate Fair Employment practices followed in 1993 for the intake and processing of any complaint of this kind?”

Biden called on the Secretary of the Senate on Friday to release records of any personnel complaints allegedly filed by former staffer Tara Reade. Biden said if any record exists it would be under the control of the Senate.

“I am writing to request your assistance in determining whether 27 years ago a staff member in my United States office filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment,” Biden wrote in the letter.

On Monday, Adams said she legally can’t fulfill Biden’s request to release the records.

