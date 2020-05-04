https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/boom-sidney-powell-drops-bomb-comey-company-prosecuted-flynn-trump-not-expose-crimes-flynn-first-key-part-insurance-policy/

On Sunday General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell joined Joel Pollak on Breitbart News Sunday to discuss the latest revelations in the Flynn case.

Sidney Powell told Breitbart News that former FBI Director James Comey and other senior officials in the Obama administration likely committed federal crimes in their use of “lawfare” against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump

Recently unsealed FBI documents revealed that the bureau “completely made up what they said [Michael Flynn] said wrong,” said Powell. “I think that’s going to be more evident with the next productions we’re expecting this week. The government has advised that we will be getting more documents, including more text messages between FBI people. What we have right now only goes through approximately January — maybe some into mid-February — but what it shows is an extremely disturbing conversation — and multiple conversations, frankly — between the agents that were in the small group at the FBI determined to set up General Flynn and make up something to prosecute him for or get him fired — their own words even, with respect to their goal.”

On Monday Attorney Sidney Powell dropped this bomb on the deep state. According to Powell General Flynn would have blown up all of the Comey and Co. crimes and he and President Trump would have learned it all.

TRENDING: MUST WATCH: Tearful Nurse Blows Whistle on New York Hospitals ‘Murdering’ COVID Patients With ‘Complete Medical Mismanagement’

Powell then added, “Flynn was the first key part of the Insurance Policy.”

Sidney Powell: @GenFlynn would have blown it all up. #Comey & Co. had to persecute Flynn or he and @realDonaldTrump would have learned it all. #Flynn was first key part of the “InsurancyPolicy” f/b #SCO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

