Israel’s main biological research lab has reportedly made a “significant breakthrough” in the fight against the coronavirus as it has isolated a key antibody that will go toward potential treatments for the virus.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) labs where he was reportedly shown an “antibody which attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill,” according to a statement from his office.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” Bennett said. “The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement.”

IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira reportedly indicated that the antibody formula was being patented so that it could quickly move to mass production.

“Antibodies in such samples – immune-system proteins that are residues of successfully overcoming the coronavirus – are widely seen as a key to developing a possible cure,” Reuters reported. “The antibody reported as having been isolated at the IIBR is monoclonal, meaning it was derived from a single recovered cell and is thus potentially of more potent value in yielding a treatment.”

More: According to the Institute’s researchers: “The antibody development phase is over. A goal for international companies to produce the antibody in commercial quantities “ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 4, 2020

