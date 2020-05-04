https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-approved-outdoor-activities-list

As you’ve no doubt noticed, tensions are mounting around the country as governors hold fast to coronavirus shutdown measures that have closed businesses far and wide and sent tens of millions of Americans to unemployment lines.

Among the hot spots is California where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom got angry at residents last week who flocked to still-open beaches — so much so that he ordered all California beaches closed Friday.

In response, thousands of residents made their way to Sacramento the same day to protest Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, and 32 demonstrators were arrested. And Modoc County in the far northeast corner of the state is defying the governor’s orders and allowing churches, schools, and nonessential businesses to reopen during the pandemic.

Wanna go outside? Have we got a deal for you!

But amid the upheaval, Newsom & Co. has residents covered when it comes to lawfully being outside. The state recently released a new “non-exhaustive list” of approved outdoor, recreational activities — with the caveat that partakers must “maintain a safe physical distance of six feet and gather only with members of your household.”

Among some of the more interesting pastimes in the allowed list are “meditation,” “yoga,” “soft martial arts” — and “watch the sunrise or sunset.” Here’s one apparent yoga enthusiast going for it:

And some of the detail is rather funny, even if unintentional. There’s an entry for “throwing a baseball/softball” — as opposed to watching it slowly decompose — but there’s no additional instruction for “catching” the baseball or softball. Hopefully Newsom’s charges need no further hand-holding in this department. Also golfers can’t use carts — they have to walk — and it’s not clear why. And it’s also unclear if the “kite boarding and kitesurfing” approved activity is still possible with the newly closed beaches.

Here’s the list:

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring Rock Pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse Riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor Photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad Biking

Rock Climbing

Roller Skating and Roller Blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table Tennis (singles)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail Running

Trampolining

Tree Climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

