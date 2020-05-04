https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/canada-trudeau-handguns-rifles/2020/05/04/id/966038

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said he is targeting a ban on handguns.

“We know there is more to do on strengthening gun control in this country which is why we’re going to be moving forward when Parliament allows it with stronger measures around borders, stronger measures around safe storage,” Trudeau said during a news conference.

“Measures around handguns to permit municipalities to ban handguns within their city limits.”

Trudeau said the Liberal government will move forward on that front “at the first opportunity when the House turns its attention to things other than” the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments come after the Canadian government outlawed a wide range of assault-style weapons following a shooting in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19 where a gunman murdered 22 people over a 12-hour period. The shooter used semi-automatic rifles and semi-automatic handguns in his attack.

“We’ve seen far too many mass shootings in which military-style-assault weapons were used to kill innocent Canadians. In Sainte-Foy. Recently in Nova Scotia. Back at l’Ecole Polytechnique 30 years ago,” Trudeau said Friday.

“We’ve seen far too many cases in which these guns have caused devastation to families and communities. That’s why it was time to ban them. This is something that we were able to do through regulations so it didn’t require legislation.”

