https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/church-plans-defy-governor-hold-person-worship/

(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) — The pastor of an Orrington church announced Sunday that next week he will open the doors of Calvary Chapel to in-person worship in defiance of an order issued by Gov. Janet Mills to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ken Graves also said during a drive-in worship service in the church parking lot that the evangelical congregation would be the lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit — expected to be filed by the end of the week — challenging the constitutionality of Mills’ executive order that has shuttered houses of worship throughout Maine and limited gatherings to 10 people.

Although Mills announced a four-stage reopening plan last week, it kept in place the ban on in-person worship services but allowed drive-in services in parking lots. Calvary Chapel, located on Route 15, has been doing that for three weeks using a radio transmitter that allows people to hear the service on FM radio while remaining in their cars as Graves speaks from a balcony 15 feet off the ground.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

