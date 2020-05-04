https://www.theblaze.com/news/kansas-city-churches-record-attendees

Kansas City, Missouri, is now permitting religious gatherings, but there is a catch: The church must maintain records of all attendees.

What are the details?

Churches across the city may reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and must make a comprehensive list of all attendees to remain in operation.

The city’s website states, “In-person religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals) may resume, subject to the 10/10/10 rule (if held inside), or limited to 50 people outside, provided social distancing precautions are followed and event organizers maintain records of all attendees.”

“The 10/10/10 rule specifies that these businesses must limit the number of individuals on-site (inclusive of employees and customers) to no more than 10 percent of building occupancy or 10 people (whichever is larger), and record the names, contact information, and approximate entry/exit time of all customers who are on premises for more than 10 minutes,” the city website adds.

The site noted that in recording names, area business will enable the Kansas City Health Department to “more quickly trace, test, and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an employee or customer had the virus at the time they frequented the business.”

Any person or organization found breaking the rules will be subject to ramifications outlined by the city’s Code of Ordinances.

What else?

According to the Western Journal, Mat Staver — the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel — is not happy with the decision.

Staver said, “I am running out of adjectives to describe how completely insane the tyrannical abuses launched by state governors and local officials against pastors and churches are becoming. It is as if these leaders never bothered to so much as glance at the Constitution they swore to uphold and defend. They seem to be governing from some make-believe, dystopian viewpoint.”

Staver added, “The Germans did this very thing to Jews — collecting the names and locations of all known synagogue attendees — in the early days of the Nazi regime.”

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined Nazi-like measures designed to surveil, track and spy upon what was once a FREE American people. Yet that is exactly what Kansas City’s misguided government officials are now demanding,” he added.

Staver noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing out the worst in governments, bringing new lists of “illegal and unconstitutional mandates.”

