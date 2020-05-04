https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-cease-desist-letter-to-trump-reelection

Lawyers for CNN’s parent company sent a cease and desist letter to the re-election campaign for President Donald Trump over an ad using video from their show in a reportedly ‘deceptive’ manner.

WarnerMedia accused the Trump campaign of using CNN video in a “false, misleading and deceptive” manner.

They were objecting to an ad released on Sunday entitled, “American Comeback,” where video is edited to make it appear as if CNN’s medical expert Sanjay Gupta is crediting Trump’s policies with preventing more coronavirus cases.

The re-election campaign said they would spend more than million dollars to support the video advertisement.

But in their demand letter, lawyers for CNN point out that Gupta was not referring to the travel ban that the president instituted early in a response to the coronavirus, but rather to “the stay at home orders, the social distancing orders.”

Lawyers for WarnerMedia claimed in the letter that “the advertisement purposely and deceptively edits the clip to imply that Mr. Blitzer and Dr. Gupta were crediting the President’s travel ban policy issued in January for saving millions of American lives, when in fact Mr. Blitzer and Dr. Gupta were discussing recently implemented social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders issued by state and local governments.”

The letter included a demand that the campaign cease using CNN’s video in their ad.

The response

In a tweet posted on Monday, the Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hammed CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter for apparently only giving the campaign 7 minutes to respond to his request for a comment.

“@CNN rejected another accurate Trump ad because they’re stooges for Dems but they’ll run any bogus Dem ad,” Parscale tweeted.

“Drop the ‘news’ veil already & just declare yourselves a SuperPAC for Biden,” he added.

Here’s the video ad to which CNN is objecting:

