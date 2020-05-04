http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/25SgBAN_cYs/

Sunday night on CNN, anchor Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of letting former President Barack Obama get under his skin because he is better looking, smarter, and has a more accomplished wife.

After playing a clip of Obama giving a video message on the coronavirus pandemic, Lemon said, “Boy, oh, boy, that’s leadership. That’s compassion. It’s too bad that President Trump can’t show either.”

He continued, “By the way, what is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

