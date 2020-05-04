https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/MichelleObama-vicepresident/2020/05/04/id/966046

The possibility of a Democratic ticket linking former Vice President Joe Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama has inched a bit closer to reality with the formation of an official “Committee to Draft Michelle Obama” as Biden’s running mate.

Despite Obama showing no interest at all in the position so far, the committee, backed by Democratic fundraisers Nadine Hack and Mack Wilbourn, is quite serious in its intent to convince Michelle Obama to respond affirmatively to Biden’s statement that he would “take her in a heartbeat” as a running mate, Breitbart reports.

In a statement, the committee wrote, “The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice-presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump.”

Biden has stated that he intends to choose a female running mate, and potential candidates have been Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as well as Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, a Democratic activist.

However, would Michelle want the job? Not according to former Obama White House official Valerie Jarrett, who said there is “no chance” that Michelle would consider running, adding, “The reason why I’m being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she’s expressed an interest in running for office. She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job,” she told The Hill.

However, the committee noted it “firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring,” and added, “Her credibility as a trusted leader and a strong symbol of unity within the Democratic Party would certainly help Democrats defeat Republicans up and down the ballot.”

A CBS News poll found that 71 per cent of Democrats want Biden to pick Warren, with Harris coming in at 59 percent and Abrams at 50 per cent.

