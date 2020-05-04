https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/committee-draft-michelle-obama-vice-president-registered-fec/

A committee to draft Michelle Obama as Joe Biden’s running mate has registered with the Federal Election Committee.

The committee registered last month, according to a record from the FEC.

Late last month, Biden said that he would choose the former First Lady “in a heartbeat,” but did not think she was interested in the position.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden told KDKA.

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden added.

The organization said in a statement sent to the media that their goal is to gain grassroots support for Obama to be chosen.

“The aim of this campaign is to build on the substantial grassroots support for a potential Michelle Obama candidacy and help garner media attention for a vice presidential nominee who has the power to beat Donald Trump,” the group said in a statement to the media.

“The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring,” it added.

Biden has said that while he is committing to choosing a woman, he can’t guarantee that it will be a woman of color.

“I’ll commit to that [it will] be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well,” Biden said.

Earlier in April, Biden said that he is considering controversial Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as his pick. People have also speculated that California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams may be in the running.

The former First Lady consistently polls as the most popular woman in politics.

