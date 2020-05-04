https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-singer-dead-at-30-brother-releases-statement

Singer and songwriter Cady Groves, know for songs like “This Little Girl” and “Oil and Water,” died on Saturday night at the age of 30, her family disclosed via social media.

Groves, who recently struggled with her health, is believed to have died of natural causes, brother Cody Groves said on Sunday.

“[Cady Groves] has left this world,” Cody posted to Twitter. “Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis.”

“Hope you’re reunited with [Kelly Groves] and Casey,” he added, referencing their two passed brothers, who died in 2007 and 2014, respectively, according to Fox News.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

After Cody’s initial tweet, he felt compelled to clarify his statement, noting that rumors had circulated over his sister’s cause of death.

“I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation. In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update” he said. “The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.”

“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here,” he added.

During a 2015 interview, Groves told Arena of her brothers' passings: "[O]ne of my brothers was murdered six years ago, and my life stopped when that happened, and I spent five years of my life becoming a terrible person, not to other people, but to myself," she revealed. "I didn't love me anymore, and I was just so sad. My other brother just died about a month ago, and when he died, it's so weird to say this, but it brought me back to life." "When my first brother died it killed me," the country singer continued, "and then when [my second brother] died it brought me back to life because at his funeral all his friends were telling all these crazy stories about how he was like the funniest person they ever met in their entire life, and I got jealous while I was sitting at the funeral just broken down, because he was my best friend on the whole planet, everyone knew it, and I was just sitting there crying, thinking wow, I want to be that person for other people. I want to be funny, and I want to tell people stories, and I want people to remember me [in that way]. It kinda just woke me up, so for the last month I've been this whole new person, and I've just been trying to go with it."

