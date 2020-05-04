https://www.theblaze.com/news/dave-rubin-warning-about-california-leaders

Dave Rubin, conservative author and host of the “Rubin Report,” appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday, where he blasted California leaders for closing the beaches and other public areas across the state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered the beaches in Orange County to close Friday in order to stop the spread of coronavirus across the state.

An estimated thousands of area residents converged on Huntington Beach on Friday to protest Newsom’s order.

What are the details?

Rubin, whose program, “Rubin Report,” is distributed on Blaze Media’s BlazeTV network, explained that he believed California’s lawmakers simply want to flex their political muscles by closing large swaths of public areas — such as beaches — amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to stop the spread of the disease.

“Just because they have the power to do something, doesn’t mean they automatically should,” he said. “[Liberal politicians] don’t really explain why they are doing it. So you may have seen the video of the deputy mayor of Los Angeles in a helicopter. And he is showing a completely empty beach. And the way he treated it implied he was sort of proud of it.

“It’s like that is really a recipe for disaster in a state like this,” Rubin insisted, pointing out the fact that residents will remain cooped up in their homes only for so long.

“It’s like, if you don’t let us do these things, then at some point people will break,” he reasoned. “What I think that the progressives are misunderstanding here is that Americans love liberty. Americans love being free. We will be responsible, and we’re willing to take some risk. But we can’t live like rats trapped in our houses forever.”

Huntington Police Chief Robert Handy told KTLA-TV that he estimated that at least 2,500 to 3,000 people showed up Friday to protest against Newsom’s order.

