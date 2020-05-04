http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WAesyM53NOE/

Freshman swing-district Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) refused to comment over the weekend on former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.

In 2018 however, as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s, Lee declared, “Believing a survivor of sexual assault should not be a partisan issue.”

“Dr. Ford and our nation deserve an FBI investigation into this serious allegation,” she added. “If it’s found that Judge Kavanaugh lied under oath, he will be disqualified from serving on the highest court in the land.”

Believing a survivor of sexual assault should not be a partisan issue. Dr. Ford and our nation deserve an FBI investigation into this serious allegation. If it’s found that Judge Kavanaugh lied under oath, he will be disqualified from serving on the highest court in the land. — Susie Lee (@SusieLeeNV) September 29, 2018

Now that Tara Reade came out and accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, many Nevada Democrats, including Lee, have remained silent on the accusation.

Many of Nevada’s congressional delegation refused to answer a request for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal over the weekend, including Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rep. Steven Hosford (D-NV), and Lee.

Biden endorsed Lee for Congress in March 2018. In a statement, Lee said, “I’m honored to have the support of Vice President Biden, who has been a tireless champion for working families throughout his career. I look forward to advocating for our shared values in Congress.”

Lee represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election that could provide an opportunity for Republicans to take back the House during the 2020 congressional elections. Republicans need to retake roughly 18 congressional seats to regain the majority.

The Review-Journal noted that Reade’s accusation against Biden appears more credible than Blasey Ford’s against Kavanaugh. The paper wrote:

There is already much more evidence supporting Reade’s story than Ford ever produced. If you believed Ford, intellectual consistency requires you to believe Reade. The better standard is to evaluate each claim on a case-by-case basis. The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that Ford’s claim is false. It’s unclear if Reade’s accusation is true.

In a similar manner to Cortez Masto, the Review-Journal wrote that Lee continues to “stick her head in the sand” regarding Biden’s sexual assault allegation.

Calvin Moore, the communications director for the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), asked rhetorically on Monday, “Hey @SusieLeeNV, if believing survivors of sexual assault ‘should not be a partisan issue,’ then why does the @reviewjournal report you’re refusing to comment on the allegations against @joebiden?”

Hey @SusieLeeNV, if believing survivors of sexual assault “should not be a partisan issue,” then why does the @reviewjournal report you’re refusing to comment on the allegations against @joebiden? https://t.co/44WNCdXxqR #NV03 #NVPol https://t.co/CleSnxp2Ed — Calvin Moore (@CalvinMoore_) May 4, 2020

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

