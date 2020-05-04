https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-millennials-snitch-neighbors-violating-lockdown-orders

Suppose you saw your neighbor with 15-20 people at his home in clear violation of your state’s lockdown orders? Would you report him or leave him be?

Pollsters recently posed this exact question to Americans and found that more than a third of all of us would snitch on our neighbor. Within that, a strong plurality of Democrats said they would call the cops, while a minority of Republicans said the same. The poll also found that liberals and younger Americans were far more likely to report their neighbors than conservatives and older Americans.

What were the numbers?

A poll from JustTheNews.com conducted by Scott Rasmussen asked adults this question: “Suppose that, in violation of stay-at-home rules, your neighbor had 15-20 people at their home. Would you report them to the police?”

According to Rasmussen, 36% of Americans said they would report their neighbors, while 43% said they would not.

There was a huge difference in responses by Democrats and Republicans. Among Democrats, 44% said they would call the cops, and just 31% said they would not. Republicans were far less likely to rat out their neighbors: 25% said they would, while 60% said they would leave well enough alone. Similarly, those who said they planned to vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would turn in their neighbors by a margin of 47% to 30%. People who planned to vote for President Donald Trump would not, by a margin of 61% to 24%.

The margins by political ideology were consistent, too: very conservative, 24% to 63%; somewhat conservative, 33% to 52%; somewhat liberal, 40% to 35%; and very liberal, 46% to 28%.

The poll also showed that younger Americans were far more likely to snitch than older Americans: ages 18-24, 43% to 38%; ages 25-34, 44% to 36%; ages 35-44, 34% to 42%; ages 45-54, 34% to 46%; ages 65+, 28% to 48%.

Here’s full breakdown from the poll’s crosstabs:

TheBlaze chart created from JustTheNews.com poll data

