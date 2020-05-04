https://www.theblaze.com/dhs-china-concealed-covid-19-hoard-supplies

The Chinese communist government “intentionally concealed the severity” of the coronavirus outbreak from the international community to hoard medical supplies, according to a new Department of Homeland Security report.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report, which was dated May 1. From the AP:

Not classified but marked “for official use only,” the DHS analysis states that, while downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies. It attempted to cover up doing so by “denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data,” the analysis states. The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus “was a contagion” for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad — and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

The report states that it is 95% likely that changes in China’s import-export behavior “were not within normal range.”

The report’s revelations came on the same day that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there is “enormous evidence” proving COVID-19 was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“There’s enormous evidence that that’s where this began,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.”

Indeed, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a statement last week saying they are “rigorously” investigating whether COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab. Other reports from the weekend said the majority of U.S. intelligence agencies believe the virus accidentally leaked from the lab.

Meanwhile, a dossier from Five Eyes — an intelligence alliance between the U.S., Canada, England, Australia, and New Zealand — that recently leaked laid out how the Chinese communist government orchestrated a cover-up of the COVID-19 to mislead the world.

According to the document, China deliberately lied and destroyed evidence, “disappeared” scientists and doctors who dared speak up about the truth, lied about human-to-human transmission, and refused to provide international scientists working on a vaccine with a live strain of the virus.

