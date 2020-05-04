https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-green/2020/05/04/beijing-covered-up-severity-of-wuhan-virus-to-hoard-medical-supplies-for-themselves-n387909

A new Department of Homeland Security report reveals that mainland China’s Communist rulers “intentionally concealed the severity” of the viral outbreak in Wuhan to corner the market on medical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE). The report was marked “for official use only” and not released to the public, but the Associated Press was able to obtain a copy of the damning material.

Also, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there is “enormous” evidence that the outbreak originated at a biomedical laboratory in Wuhan. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Pompeo told Martha Raddatz, “I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.” When asked if Chinese communist authorities released the Wuhan virus on purpose, Pompeo said, “I can’t answer your question about that because the Chinese Communist Party has refused to cooperate with world health experts.”

Last night, President Donald Trump said that the White House will soon release “conclusive” evidence showing that the virus was either released or leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. He told Fox News’ Bret Baier during a town hall on Sunday night, “I don’t think there is any question about it” and that his intelligence team’s report “will be very conclusive.”

Trump doesn’t believe that the Wuhan virus was intentionally released, saying, “Personally I think they made a horrible mistake.”

“They didn’t want to admit it,” he told Fox News. “We wanted to go in but they didn’t want us there. World Health wanted to go in.”

However, when the Wuhan virus first came in contact with humans, whether at a “wet market” or out of a Communist laboratory, Beijing’s initial response was to lie to the entire world about the virus’s lethality and infectiousness — while hoarding vital supplies for themselves.

As late as January 7 — a bare minimum of five weeks after the outbreak started in Wuhan — Communist officials still insisted that there is “no evidence the virus is readily spread by humans.” That bit of PRC propaganda was parrotted a week later by the once-respected World Health Organization, who had also praised Beijing a few days prior: “Preliminary identification of a novel virus in a short period of time is a notable achievement and demonstrates China’s increased capacity to manage new outbreaks.”

While Beijing’s communists and their enablers at organizations like WHO were actively engaging in a coverup, the Wuhan virus went global. Or as White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told Fox News two weeks ago, “First of all, the virus was spawned in China. Second of all, they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. The third thing they did was basically hoard personal protective equipment, and now, they’re profiteering from it.”

None of this comes as a huge shock to those who have been paying attention.

Australian journalist Candace Sutton reported on April 2 that, earlier in the year, “China stockpiled more than 2 billion surgical masks and essential medical supplies, many of them from Australia, in a global panic buy.” And VodkaPundit readers learned two weeks later: “Beijing Using Red Tape to Slow Export of Critical Medical Supplies to the U.S.”

Or as Navarro also said, “They basically went around and vacuumed up virtually all of the PPE around the world … and what that did was leave people in New York, Milan, and everywhere in-between defenseless when it came time to have that PPE.”

One of the near-miracles of the response to the Wuhan virus in this country was how quickly American businesses, large and small, mobilized to meet the challenge of producing large quantities of respirators and face masks on short notice. But the reason notice was so short was because Communist China and the World Health Organization lied to the world. The reason supplies were so short is that Beijing’s lies were intended to lull the world while the PRC hoovered up the global supplies of PPE.

How many PPE supplies could have been produced during the time Beijing was indulging in a deadly coverup is a question the nations of the world will have to ask themselves — and the People’s Republic of China.

