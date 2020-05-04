https://www.dailywire.com/news/don-lemons-anti-trump-rant-takes-swing-at-melania-compares-to-michelle-obama

On Sunday night, left-wing CNN host Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of being negatively obsessed with former President Barack Obama for a host of reasons, including Obama having a “more accomplished” wife and being “better looking.”

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon started in on the rant on CNN airwaves. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need daddy’s help?”

“Wife is more accomplished?” Lemon continued, pitting former First Lady Michelle Obama and current First Lady Melania Trump against one another. “Better looking?”

“I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him?” Lemon said. “That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

Lemon’s rant garnered high praise on the Left; the host’s name trended on social media for hours Monday morning.

However, some took issue with Lemon’s swipe against Mrs. Trump.

“Don Lemon here says maybe Trump hates Obama because Michelle is more accomplished than Melania,” wrote BlazeTV’s Allie Beth Stuckey. “I can’t even imagine the outcry if the same had been said about Laura Bush. Cries of racism galore!”

“I guess it’s cool to hate on immigrants when they’re named Trump,” she added.

“Don Lemon, I like you, but you didn’t need to come for Melania. Not necessary,” posted legal analyst Stephanie Haney.

Lemon was apparently reacting to President Trump re-tweeting a post concerning Obama and the Russian collusion hoax. “New Document Releases Seem to Point to Obama Running the Scam Investigation,” the piece is titled.

“The operation was originally started to prevent Donald Trump from being president,” the piece says. “And after he won it became an operation trying to remove him from office. This is the biggest scandal in this country’s long history.”

Days before Lemon’s rant, however, President Trump called the CNN host the “dumbest man on television.”

“I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News [CNN] ‘anchorman’ Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television.’” the president posted Thursday. “Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!”

Trump has long called Lemon “the dumbest man on television.” Back in January, for example, the president captioned a video host of Lemon laughing at the disparagement of Trump voters with: “Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!).”

Both Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Trump are accomplished women. Mrs. Obama is a lawyer, author, and mother to two daughters, Sasha and Malia. Mrs. Trump, an immigrant from Slovenian, is a successful former fashion model, businesswoman, fluent in five languages, and a mother to son Barron.

