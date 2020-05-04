https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-birx-says-anti-lockdown-freedom-protesters-michigan-devastatingly-worrisome-video/

Thousands of freedom protesters converged on the Michigan capitol in Lansing in late April to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her tyrannical orders during the state economic lockdown.

Whitmer’s orders were some of the strictest and ridiculous in the nation. The governor banned shopping at JC Penney’s but not Walmart. Motor boats were not allowed but canoes were. Seeds were not allowed for sale during the April planting season. The governor was drunk on her new-found power.

On Sunday Chris Wallace asked Dr. Deborah Birx about the anti-lockdown protesters.

Dr. Birx replied, “It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally. Because if they go home and infect their grandmothers or grandfathers who have a co-morbid condition or they have a serious or unfortunate outcome they will feel guilty for the rest of their lives.”

Watch: Dr. Birx says on Fox News Sunday that protesters gathering without face masks in Michigan is “devastatingly worrisome” pic.twitter.com/crUn4NRInM — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 3, 2020

It would be nice if we could trust the good doctor but her track record is abysmal at best.

In fact there are studies that conclude that economic lockdowns like the one proposed by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have no effect on the coronavirus timeline.

But they did put 30 million Americans out of work!

Even the WHO reported there is no evidence that social distancing measures are effective as a virus-containment measure.

It turns out there is no solid evidence about the effectiveness of social distancing as a virus-containment measure. Even WHO acknowledged this in 2019 report. Data from the most recent COVID19 outbreak also point to the low effectiveness of social distancing and the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/aKucPxlMlK — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) May 4, 2020

