More than 370 workers tested positive at the Triumph Foods Pork Plant near St. Joseph, Missouri this past week.

All of them were asymtomatic with the disease.

This proves once again that the virus is much less dangerous that what the “experts” were saying.

17% of the employees tested positive with no symptoms.

St. Joseph is an hour north of Kansas City in a rural farming area.

WISHTV reported:

373 employees and contract workers at Triumph Foods in Buchanan County, Missouri, have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them were asymptomatic, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state of Missouri has reported 8,386 cases and 352 deaths statewide as of Sunday night, according to the Health Department Website.

Triumph, a pork processing plant, is located in St. Joseph, on the border of Missouri and Kansas.

It is just one of dozens of meat packing plants and food processing facilities across the country that have seen outbreaks of the virus, forcing shutdowns and sparking concerns of possible food shortages.

