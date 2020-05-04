https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/former-awol-ag-jeff-sessions-says-happened-gen-flynn-never-happened-nothing-stop-video/

Jeff Sessions was sworn in on February 9, 2017 as the 87th Attorney General of the United States.

Less than a month later on March 2, 2017, AG Jeff Sessions recused himself from all of the bogus Russian investigations.

Sessions betrayed President Trump and betrayed the nation and opened up the country to over two years of a criminal and corrupt witch hunt of the 45th President of the United States.

Jeff Sessions should have resigned as Attorney General but instead allowed the president, his family, his campaign, his Transition Team, innocent men and women and the nation to be steamrolled for over two years by a criminal cabal.

Last week newly released documents revealed the FBI and DOJ operatives set up and framed General Michael Flynn.

This occurred before Jeff Sessions was sworn in and during his time as Attorney General.

On Monday morning Jeff Sessions had the gall to weigh in on the attempt by the Deep State to destroy General Michael Flynn.

Sessions allowed it all to happen until he was fired!

Jeff Sessions: The world needs to know how this happened. I’m very, very supportive of Attorney General Barr who’s made clear that he is going to find out how this got started. Whether there was a sufficient predicate or basis to even commence this investigation. Now we see how the Flynn matter was handled. It was stunningly improper. It should never have happened that way. It came from the very top of the FBI, Comey himself. The notes about how they would do the interviews whether they were into the truth or whether they were in to catch him in a lie. That was notes from the meeting Comey himself. He infected this investigation and he went after Flynn improperly in my view.

