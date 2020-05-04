https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gen-flynns-initial-law-firm-covington-burling-defies-court-resists-turning-eric-holder-phone-records-flynn-case/

On April 25, 2020, The Gateway Pundit reported on former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s role at Covington and Burling as his law firm was representing General Michael Flynn from corrupt deep state operatives.

President Obama’s first Attorney General, Eric Holder, left a corrupt life in public office and returned to the law firm Covington. While at Covington, lawyers from his firm represented General Mike Flynn and requested dirt on President Trump while withholding important information from General Flynn. It needs to be asked. Was Eric Holder involved?

After working for President Obama for six years, Attorney General Eric Holder returned to the law firm where he had previously worked, Covington, where he became a partner in 2015.

Covington had numerous conflicts of interest related to their biggest case ever, representing General Michael Flynn in his unjust indictment by the Mueller gang. Flynn’s attorneys at the firm withheld evidence from their client. They asked for dirt on President Trump. They hired individuals that were involved in the criminal Spygate scandal.

There is no way that a partner at Covington like Eric Holder was not aware of the firm representing General Flynn in the biggest case in the US.

This all is so corrupt, it makes you wonder if former corrupt Obama AG Holder was involved.

After spending millions of dollars in legal fees, and after untold negative stories in the fake news media, General Flynn obtained new lawyers and last week General Mike Flynn broke his silence after the government finally released Brady documents showing he committed no crimes.

Which brings us to today.

On Monday General Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell tweeted out that the law firm Covington and Burling that mis-represented General Michael Flynn is resisting turning over all documents and specifically those of Eric Holder and Michael Chertoff discussing the Flynn case.

Covington and Burling attorneys are resisting the court order to turn over the documents.

Covington and Burling handed over an additional 32 pages of handwritten notes and 16 pages of documents with handwritten notations–in addition to the 17,500 new pages produced a week or so ago.

But they did not turn over Eric Holder’s notes and phone calls on the Flynn case.

What is Covington and Burling covering up?

