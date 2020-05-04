https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495980-george-conway-group-knocks-trump-with-new-ad-mourning-in-america

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group led by George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump George Conway: Trump can’t accept that the presidency doesn’t belong to him George Conway group rejects Trump claim of impeachment distraction in coronavirus response MORE, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who is a frequent Trump critic and married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump The truth about the dangerous nuclear policy pushed by Mrs. America’s Phyllis Schlafly Trump support for protests threatens to undermine social distancing rules MORE, has released an ad criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-second ad titled “Mourning in America” plays off former President Reagan’s 1984 ad titled “Morning in America,” which the Lincoln Project said highlighted the “positive impact” under Reagan’s first term in the White House.

The Lincoln Project’s ad instead paints a more pessimistic picture of the state of the country nearing the end of Trump’s first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s mourning in America,” the narrator of the ad says. “Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economies in decades.”

NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

The narrator continues, saying the country is “weaker and sicker and poorer” under Trump’s leadership.

“And now Americans are asking, ‘If we have another year like this, will there even be an America?’” the narrator says.

An official for the Trump campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Trump’s reelection campaign released its own ad Sunday night, airing first on Fox News ahead of Trump’s town hall, touting the president’s response to the pandemic.

The virus has infected more than 1 million people and killed 67,913 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

