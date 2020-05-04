http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SNiBzkmvygc/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stuck closely to the Biden campaign script when asked about allegations made by Tara Reade.

Whitmer was asked by CNN host Jake Tapper about her reaction to the accusation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted Reade in 1993.

She replied:

As a survivor, and as a feminist, I’ll say this. We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story. Then we have a duty to vet it. And just because you’re a survivor doesn’t mean that every claim is equal. It means we give them the ability to make their case and the other side as well. And then to make a judgment that is informed. I have read a lot about this current allegation. I know Joe Biden, and I’ve watched his defense. There’s not a pattern that goes into this. And I think for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is.

In April, the Biden campaign circulated talking points to its surrogates and supporters so they would play down the accusations and vouch for Biden’s credibility.

“Biden believes that all women have the right to be heard and to have their claims thoroughly reviewed,” they read.

The document continued in part: “…this alleged conduct would have been so wildly out of character for Joe Biden.”

“There has never been a complaint, allegation, hint or rumor of any impropriety or inappropriate conduct like this regarding him – ever,” the talking points said.

Whitmer wouldn’t be the first Democrat to use those talking points.

During an appearance on CNN, Stacey Abrams made similar comments.

“I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe that they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources,” she said.

“I believe Joe Biden. I believe that he is a person who has demonstrated that his love of family, his love of our community has been made perfectly clear through his work as a congressional leader and as an American leader,” Abrams added.

“I know Joe Biden, and I think that he is telling the truth and that this did not happen.”

Like Whitmer, Abrams is also believed to be vying to be Biden’s vice-presidential running mate.

