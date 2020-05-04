http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/81oaAESf9wE/

Update: This post was updated with the MTA’s statement on May 4, 2020.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been struggling with a problem with the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, police said two homeless men were found dead on subway trains this weekend.

Police said the first man was discovered Friday night on a C train at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights, and the second man was found Saturday morning on a 4 train at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn.

Their causes of death are still undetermined.

“These tragedies are heartbreaking and we are fully cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation. We have repeatedly said the subways are no replacement for shelter and if these two individuals were indeed homeless, as suspected, it’s clear more needs to be done by the city to ensure all New Yorkers have access to needed shelter and services,” Ken Lovett, of the MTA, said in a statement.