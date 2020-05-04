https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jim-jordan-mike-johnson-house-gop/2020/05/04/id/966050

Top House Republicans Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Johnson, R-La., are calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray to review the Gen. Mike Flynn’s investigation conducted by James Comey’s FBI.

“We write to request that you immediately review the actions of the FBI in targeting LGT Flynn, the letter read. “The American people continue to learn troubling details about the politicization and misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Adminstration.

“Even more concerning we continue to learn these new details from litigations and investigations – not from you. It is well past time you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era.”

The letter calls for written testimony to the two GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee, both from former assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap and FBI agent Joe Pientka. They were intimately involved in what Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell said was an coercion attempt to get him to lie to investigators.

“Conservatives really feel like Wray blew the entire Michael Flynn saga, and many on the right want heads to roll,” a House GOP aide told Axios.

Handwritten FBI notes last week revealed questions of the purpose of pursuing an interview with Flynn was to get him to admit to committing a Logan Act violation, get him to lie, or be fired by the Trump administration. The Logan Act, which restricts American citizens from acting on behalf of the U.S. government aboard, has not be used in a criminal prosecution, Fox News reported.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley called the revelations of FBI misconduct “chilling.”

“I have been a criminal defense attorney for decades,” Turley tweeted. “I have seen abusive tactics. However this is one of the most thuggish records I have seen. Most concerning is that they were trying to create a crime, not investigating a crime. The use of Logan only highlights that bias.”

The documents and testimony requested in the House Judiciary Committee letter are due by May 18.

Pientka, the agent sought for testimony on his handling of the Flynn case, interviewed Flynn with fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, and is believed to have lied to the FISA Court on the Flynn application.

After those revelations, he had been reassigned to the San Francisco area; however, a social media watchdog has determined his name was removed from the FBI’s field office website there.

