Reps Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday sent a letter to FBI Director Wray demanding all documents on the operation against General Flynn.

The Republican lawmakers are also seeking interviews with FBI special agent Joe Pientka and former assistant director of the FBI counterintelligence division Bill Priestap.

“The American people continue to learn troubling details about the politicization and misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administration,” Jordan and Johnson wrote. “Even more concerning, we continue to learn these new details from litigation and investigations—not from you. It is well past time that you show the leadership necessary to bring the FBI past the abuses of the Obama-Biden era.”

“Produce all documents and communications between or among the FBI and other executive branch agencies, including but not limited to the Executive Office of the President, for the period December 1, 2016 to January 20, 2017, referring or relating to LTG Michael Flynn’s December 30, 2016, conversation with Sergey Kislyak,” they continued. … Explain when you personally first learned of the FBI’s misconduct with respect to LTG Flynn.”

The DOJ last Wednesday produced more previously hidden documents to General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell.

The DOJ turned over more Flynn documents and it revealed Flynn was framed by the FBI.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

The GOP lawmakers are seeking an interview with FBI special agent Joe Pientka, who still has yet to be question even though Grassley repeatedly requested to speak with Pientka.

On May 11, 2018, then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and then-Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein stating Comey testified the FBI didn’t think General Flynn lied.

Grassley also revealed Joe Pientka was the second FBI agent who joined Peter Strzok on January 24th, 2017 in an ambush style interview to take down General Flynn.

Rosenstein refused to give the Senate Judiciary Committee the requested documents. Instead, Rosenstein provided “insufficient” documents prompting Grassley to send a second scathing letter to the Deputy AG.

Here we are two years later and Republican lawmakers are still fighting to speak with special agent Joe Pientka.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeJohnson write to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers on case against General Michael Flynn. READ: https://t.co/kCwZSYWRFW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 4, 2020

