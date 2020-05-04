https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-bad-is-irans-coronavirus-outbreak-they-just-canceled-their-anti-israel-quds-day-rally

Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, has reportedly had to cancel its annual anti-Israel al-Quds Day rally due to the nation’s continued struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

“Iran stages the annual demonstrations out of solidarity with the Palestinians every year on al-Quds Day, the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, which this year falls on May 22,” Haaretz reported. “Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, the city claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital. Iran does not recognize Israel and regards it as the source of all regional problems.”

A spokesperson for Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is a designated terrorist organization, told a semi-official Iranian news agency over the weekend, “The fact is that we are not in a normal situation because of the coronavirus and therefore cannot organize the al-Quds rallies as in previous years.”

Iran, which was one of the first countries to be hit by the pandemic, is widely believed to be lying about the true extent of the pandemic in their nation.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told The Free Beacon at the end of March, “The regime has imprisoned dozens of Iranians for sharing statistics and forced hospital officials across Iran to falsify the number of cases and deaths.”

