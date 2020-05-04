https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/important-message-readers-wnds-23rd-anniversary/

Dear friend of WND,

Today, May 4, 2020, is WorldNetDaily’s 23rd anniversary, having launched on this day in 1997, making it America’s first independent online journalism organization.

During those amazing early years, the internet was frequently compared to “the wild west” – very few laws and lots of dangers, but also lots of freedom, room to build and grow, and fantastic opportunities for pioneering journalists like WND’s founder, Joseph Farah.

WorldNetDaily, later shortened to WND, became one of America’s most popular and influential news sources out there on the prairie of this fantastic new territory called the internet.

Fast forward two decades.

Today the internet has changed dramatically, from a realm of wide-open spaces and unlimited opportunity to one overshadowed by super-wealthy utopian gatekeepers, regulators and censors – leftist progressives dedicated to controlling everything you read, hear and THINK. The freedom of the wild west is steadily being replaced by something you’d expect to see in Communist China.

Last week, YouTube banned the viral video of two California ER doctors after more than 5 million people had viewed it over the course of just a few days. You see, the two physicians dissented from the “approved” view of how to manage the coronavirus pandemic – the one favored by the guardians of the internet.

Censorship of dissent has become the “new normal.” In the last couple weeks, several WND stories have been singled out and labeled “Partly False Information” by Facebook, which seriously hurts our readership. When we asked Facebook’s “independent fact checkers” why one story had been labeled “Partly False Information” even though it was 100% accurately reported, they told us the viewpoint of the expert being interviewed – a New York-based Ph.D. epidemiologist who argued herd immunity would be reached faster by not locking down the whole country – was “harmful misinformation.”

This is tyranny.

Hey Facebook: What about virtually the entire output of the “mainstream media” for the past four years, from the Washington Post and News York Times to all the broadcast and cable networks (except Fox News), with their never-ending conspiracy theories contending that Donald Trump “colluded” with Vladimir Putin to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton? Those stories weren’t “partly false,” they were totally false. But did they merit any attention from Facebook’s fact checkers? We all know the answer.

Today, you can get a quick, personalized snapshot of what has become of the internet by doing a simple Google search for “WorldNetDaily.” Of the top page-1 returns, almost all are brutally condemning of the internet’s oldest independent journalism website:

* There’s the ridiculous Wikipedia article, written by rabid anti-WND folks who lead off this way: “WorldNetDaily (WND) is an American news and opinion website and online news aggregator which has been described as ‘fringe’ and far right as well as politically conservative. The website is known for promoting falsehoods and conspiracy theories.”

Translation: WND is pro-American, pro-Christian and pro-Constitution.

* Next there’s the page profiling WND by the discredited hate-group Southern Poverty Law Center, which leads with this: “WorldNetDaily is an online publication founded and run by Joseph Farah that claims to pursue truth, justice and liberty. But in fact, its pages are devoted to manipulative fear-mongering and outright fabrications designed to further the paranoid, gay-hating, conspiratorial and apocalyptic visions of Farah and his hand-picked contributors from the fringes of the far-right and fundamentalist worlds.”

* Then there’s the Washington Post with a vicious, lengthy smear article on WND’s “downfall” – published immediately after the Post’s reporter learned from Elizabeth Farah that her husband and WND CEO Joseph Farah had just suffered a devastating stroke.

* Next comes an apocalyptic article about WND by the leftwing Salon website (headlined “Shed a tear for WorldNetDaily – or maybe don’t. But the downfall of a far-right site is instructive”). Hey Salon and WaPo, we’re still here.

* Then there’s the far-left, George Soros-funded group Media Matters for America, which says: “WorldNetDaily, now known as WND, is a haven for right-wing conspiracy theories founded in 1997 by Joseph Farah. WND was a major proponent of the racist birther conspiracy theory against President Barack Obama, and it has also repeatedly published incendiary comments about LGBTQ Americans.”

* Next comes Rational Wiki, which says: “WND (originally an initialism for WorldNetDaily, or as it was affectionately known to its fans as WingNutDaily or WhirledNutDaily) is a far-right website founded by the impressively mustachioed Joseph Farah in 1997 as a project of his Western Center for Journalism. The site espouses a fundamentalist, Christian, creationist worldview with a healthy dose of jingoism. … WND makes Fox News look positively moonbatty in comparison. … The scary thing is, this bilge is actually slightly influential, with its made-up bulls**t making its way out the mouths of wingnut congressmen and cable TV pundits far too often.”

* Then there’s RightWingWatch, a project of the ultra-leftwing group People for the American Way, which says: “Since California-based conservative writer Joseph Farah founded it in 1997, WorldNetDaily, now simply known as WND, has emerged as a leading online platform for conspiracy theorists, Tea Party activists and End Times prophets.”

There’s much more, but you get the idea.

But guess what, friends. On our 23rd anniversary I have bad news for Big Tech and the rest of the leftwing forces that are so breathlessly intent on “fundamentally transforming” America and silencing pro-American, Judeo-Christian news alternatives like WND.

Even though our advertising-revenue model has mostly been destroyed by Google and Facebook who together control 90% of online ad revenue; even though we are banned, censored, maligned, shadow-banned, suppressed and buried in search results; even though we are battered by lawsuits, threats, hack attacks and every other kind of attack imaginable – we’re still here! And in fact, we’re getting stronger!

Along with reporting boldly, honestly and accurately, and exposing the ubiquitous “fake news” of an establishment press afflicted with Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome, we at WorldNetDaily are doing our job as “real news” journalists. Your readership (which has risen 10% in the past three months!), your purchases at our store, your subscribing to Whistleblower and WND Weekly, your gracious donations and your prayers are all keeping us alive. Thank you!

As Thomas Jefferson wrote in his 1823 letter to Lafayette, “The only security of all is in a free press.” WND’s motto from Day One has been, “A Free Press for a Free People.”

Those would-be overlords who consider themselves masters of the internet, which we call Big Tech, are obsessed right now with their two most urgent tasks: Defeating Donald Trump in November, and making powerful dissenting voices disappear. They’re still kicking themselves for having failed during the 2016 election and don’t intend to make the same mistake again. Incredibly, says top Google researcher Robert Epstein Ph.D., if left unopposed and unexposed, Google could swing as many as 15 million votes in the upcoming presidential election – toward the Democratic candidate, whoever it may end up being.

Not if WND can help it! We need to continue to sound the alarm and expose the efforts of the Left – from Big Tech to today’s Democratic Party to so many colleges to our deranged “mainstream media” – to transform America into a pathetic, fearful, conflicted, obedient, politically correct version of the spectacularly prosperous and uniquely free nation it once was.

What else can I say? If you value WND, please partner with us.

WND is blessed with a large and loyal readership; millions of people have freely benefited from its tireless and courageous journalism for 23 years. Please consider helping us with the most generous donation you can manage.

Time is short. This is a time for action – for all of us. Our adversaries are not holding back, and we need to not hold back either. I pray you will be inspired to join with us.

Thank you and God bless you.

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and “The Snapping of the American Mind”

