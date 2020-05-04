https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/irish-churches-time-not-appropriate-start-public-worship/

(CRUX) — LEICESTER, United Kingdom – According to the leaders of Ireland’s main Christian denominations, “at this time it would not be appropriate to consider a full return” to regular worship services.

The statement was made after a May 1 videoconference between the leaders of the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland, the Methodist Church in Ireland, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, and the Irish Council of Churches. Most denominations in Ireland are all-island, and cover both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland went into lockdown on March 13, while Northern Ireland has been under lockdown since March 23, with the rest of the UK.

