The Israel Institute for Biological Research announced on Monday that they had completed the development phase of an antibody to battle the coronavirus, and it will head to mass production.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited the lab on Monday and made a joint announcement about the advancement.

“A significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Corona virus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body,” read the statement from the IIBR and Bennett.

The IIBR is seeking to patent the antibody and to produce it commercially in partnership with the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” said Bennett according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement,” he added.

Israel has more than 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with only 234 deaths from the virus. The country is on track to begin reopening after seeing a decline in cases and deaths in recent days.

There have been protests from desperate business owners demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allow the open-air markets to operate once again.

