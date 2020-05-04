http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8BujGkvAU4E/

Hollywood director Judd Apatow laid blame for the death of thousands of Americans killed by the Chinese coronavirus at the feet of Republicans.

“He normalized being insane but we will vote Trump and all Republicans out in November,” the The King of Staten Island director said on Monday. “They care more about their power than helping people. None stand up and say the President is inept and that is a dereliction of duty. As a party they are responsible for thousands of deaths.”

He normalized being insane but we will vote Trump and all Republicans out in November. They care more about their power than helping people. None stand up and say the President is inept and that is a dereliction of duty. As a party they are responsible for thousands of deaths. https://t.co/tIaXZOAjH9 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 4, 2020

Judd Apatow didn’t call President Trump and Republicans murders, but, or course, he hasn’t hesitated to do so like so many other Hollywood leftists.

“I think [the Senate Majority Leader] and all of these politicians should be prosecuted when this is done for the lies which cost thousands of deaths,” Apatow said, responding to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s contention that the Democrats pushed impeachment while President Trump was dealing with the threat of the Chinese coronavirus. “He knows Trump is a con man who lied to everyone to delay bad news and that led to thousands of additional deaths. They are all murderers.”

This from the 40 Year Old Virgin director who has said Trump is both a terrorist and a Nazi.

“He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views,” Apatow said in 2018. “He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

