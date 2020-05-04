https://www.theblaze.com/news/kroger-says-it-will-limit-beef-and-pork-over-coronavirus

Meat consumers might be faced with some difficult choices in the weeks ahead as the largest supermarket chain the United States signals that coronavirus is negatively impacting the supply of beef and pork.

A representative from the Kroger Company told FOX-59 in Indianapolis that they would have no problem bringing other protein sources to market.

“We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers,” the representative said. “There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges.”

Costco also indicated that they would be limiting purchases of meat to three per customer.

Domestic meat manufacturing plants have seen some of the worst coronavirus cases, causing some to shut down.

At the end of April, President Donald Trump ordered the plants to stay open and had his administration seek policies that would provide liability protections and safety measures for the workers.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) warned in an interview with Glenn Beck that the summer could get “ugly” for meat production.

“I can tell you the price of cattle is going down, meanwhile, the price of beef is going up in the supermarket and is caused because the supply chains are brittle,” Massie said. “We need to change course because by the middle of this summer, if something hasn’t changed, it’s going to be ugly.”

