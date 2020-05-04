https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/liberal-journalists-deliberately-mislead-trump-saying-treated-worse-lincoln/

During a Fox News town hall at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, President Trump was asked this: “Why do you use descriptive words that can be classified as bullying, and why do you not directly answer the questions asked by the press, but instead speak of past successes and generally ramble?”

Trump answered: “Good, I think I like that question, I’m not sure, but I think I like that question. I appreciate it, I appreciate the prayers too, very have much. Look, I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen. The closest would be that gentleman right up there,” he said, gesturing to the statue of Abraham Lincoln behind him.

“They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You’re there, you see those press conferences. They come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest, disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. And I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible, horrendous, biased questions. And you see it. 94 to 95 percent of the press is hostile…

He continued: “We have tremendous support, but the media might as well be in the Democrat Party. And why? I don’t know. … All of the things we have done and yet we have a very hostile press, and you understand, maybe you are not going to say it or admit it and maybe you shouldn’t, but nobody has seen anything like this. I appreciate the question, and I very much appreciate the sentiment behind the question. But I’m standing up there and instead of asking me a normal question, the level of anger and hatred, I’ll look at them as say, “What’s your problem? What is your problem?”

So, of course, the media immediately said the Trump compared himself to Lincoln, who battled for years to hold the Union together and was assassinated less than a week after the Civil War ended.

Yamiche Alcindor, the White House correspondent for PBS and a longtime sufferer of TDS, wrote on Twitter: “Video of President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, saying is he being treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated after freeing enslaved people across America.”

Video of President Trump, sitting at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial, saying is he being treated worse than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated after freeing enslaved people across America. https://t.co/PHBVFHpCox — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 4, 2020

The liberal site Raw Story posted: “‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln.”

‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln’https://t.co/yodfAapsCR — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 4, 2020

S.V. Dáte, White House correspondent at HuffPost, wrote: “Trump says Lincoln was treated badly, but: ‘I believe I am treated worse.’ … LINCOLN WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD.”

Trump says Lincoln was treated badly, but: “I believe I am treated worse.” … LINCOLN WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 4, 2020

Sawyer Hackett, who works for Julian Castro, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination but failed badly, wrote: “‘I was treated worse than Lincoln’ says Trump at the feet of a guy who was literally assassinated.”

“I was treated worse than Lincoln” says Trump at the feet of a guy who was literally assassinated. pic.twitter.com/otAU7yNcFE — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 4, 2020

Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post and another longtime sufferer of TDS, wrote: “The Lincoln Memorial is one of the nation’s most hallowed sites. It honors the president who freed slaves and united the country, and was host to civil rights history. Tonight Trump is staging a “big show” inside the memorial and complaining he’s treated worse than Lincoln.”

The Lincoln Memorial is one of the nation’s most hallowed sites. It honors the president who freed slaves and united the country, and was host to civil rights history. Tonight Trump is staging a “big show” inside the memorial and complaining he’s treated worse than Lincoln. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 4, 2020

Keith Boykin, a CNN commentator, also said: “Trump: ‘They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.’ Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters.”

Trump: “They always said Lincoln. Nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.” Lincoln was assassinated, but that’s nothing compared to Trump having to answer questions from reporters. – #TrumpTownHall at the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/UFq0SNX1zq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2020

But in a single tweet, Emily Jashinsky, the culture editor at The Federalist. cut through all the hype.

“This is such a stupid hair to have to split, but he was specifically talking about his treatment from the press, not the public in general. Watch the clip. A lot of misleading tweets on this.

Why make these unfair stretches when you have enough weird claims to work with anyway?” she tweeted.

This is such a stupid hair to have to split, but he was specifically talking about his treatment from the press, not the public in general. Watch the clip. A lot of misleading tweets on this. Why make these unfair stretches when you have enough weird claims to work with anyway? https://t.co/VklrzFvjI0 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) May 4, 2020

In her Federalist piece, Jashinsky wrote:

It’s not that hard. Plenty of other journalists, however, stripped the quote out of its context, mocking and criticizing Trump for comparing himself to a president who was assassinated. This is an easy case study in the bad faith reporting that gives Trump legitimate reason to complain about the media’s intensely unfair coverage of him. On its own, “They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse,” is, indeed, a laughable claim given Lincoln’s untimely death. But it’s completely different than what Trump said, which was very specifically that he believes the press treats him worse than the press treated Lincoln. To imply otherwise is to misinform the public. Apart from being false, it’s also just completely unnecessary.

