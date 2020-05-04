https://www.dailywire.com/news/lisa-bloom-on-tara-reades-biden-allegations-i-believe-you-but-still-voting-for-biden

Prominent feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also the daughter of Gloria Allred, took to Twitter on Friday to insist that she believes former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade but that she would vote for him anyway.

Reade came forward on March 25 to claim that while she worked as a staffer for Biden’s senate office in 1993, he pinned her against the wall, groped her, and put his hands under her skirt to penetrate her with his fingers. Unlike the dubious allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, left-leaning media outlets refused to cover Reade’s allegations for weeks, and even then the coverage was minimal and more from the angle that Democrats are “grappling” with the allegations.

Bloom was responding to an article in Buzzfeed featuring an interview with Reade where she said she felt betrayed by Democrats who “discounted” and “marginalized” her.

“I believe you, Tara Reade,” Bloom said. “You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago. We know he is ‘handsy.’ You’re not asking for $. You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this. I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe. But I believe you. And I’m sorry.”

Bloom continued her Twitter thread on Sunday, saying the “only alternative is Trump, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women and who openly bragged about sexual assault. I represented 4 of them.”

The only alternative is Trump, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women and who openly bragged about sexual assault. I represented 4 of them. We’ve only 2 choices. Trump’s ignorance and arrogance has resulted in COVID deaths of tens of thousands. Far worse. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 3, 2020

As with most allegations against Republicans, the word “credibly” is used no matter what. As The Hill’s John Solomon reported in December 2017, Bloom sought hefty payments for the women who either came forward against then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 or threatened to come forward. Bloom also tried to enrich herself off of those women.

“California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill,” Solomon reported. “The women’s accounts were chronicled in contemporaneous contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill, including an exchange of texts between one woman and Bloom that suggested political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton were contacted during the effort.”

Bloom told Solomon she sought the money to help her clients relocate or added security in the event they were made unsafe by their allegations.

Bloom went on to say voting for Biden is okay because he “will appoint a progressive female VP, and has a long history of fighting for women’s rights,” while Trump opposes everything she cares about, including issues like climate change and immigration.

Biden will appoint a progressive female VP, and has a long history of fighting for women’s rights. Trump opposes everything I care about: climate change, human rights, treating immigrants with respect. I understand Ms. Reade has this same struggle as she opposes Trump too. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 3, 2020

Bloom completely ignores the fact that Biden’s “fighting for women’s rights” has completely gone out the window with the way he’s treated Reade’s allegation. He used to say, unequivocally, that we must believe women who come forward and accuse men of sexual assault. Now he claims he has always said those claims should be investigated – but he never has, and the policies he has supported do not include due process, especially for male college students accused of sexual assault.

Biden wants one set of rules for himself, and another for everyone else.

