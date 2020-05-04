https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/lockdown-life-exhausted-parents-dont-get-minute-relax-9-p-m/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — What time do you relax and unwind each day? Most adults are able to kick their feet back around five or six in the afternoon, but a new survey finds that parents have essentially lost all of their R&R time thanks to COVID-19. On average, exhausted moms and dads can’t relax these days until 8:39 PM.

In all, 2,000 British parents were surveyed for the research. They were asked how the coronavirus and subsequent school closures and lockdowns have impacted their day-to-day life. Life as a parent has always been hectic, but between entertaining and teaching their now home schooled kids, household chores, and working from home, parents can hardly catch their breath these days.

Among the most frequently cited tasks blocking mom and dad from the couch were cleaning the kitchen, making sure the kids are in bed on time, and cooking meals. Surprisingly, one in six respondents even said they use their free time to clean even more. A parent’s work is never done.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

