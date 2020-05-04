https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/must-watch-tearful-nurse-blows-whistle-new-york-hospitals-murdering-covid-patients-complete-medical-mismanagement/

A Nevada nurse who travelled to New York to help treat COVID-19 patients has posted a tearful Facebook Live video claiming that patients are not dying from the virus, but are being “murdered” by “gross negligence and complete medical mismanagement.”

Nicole Sirotek, a nurse from Elko, Nevada, was assigned to two different hospitals in New York City.

“I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people,” Sirotek says in the terrifying video.

The video begins with Sirotek explaining that every time she attempts to advocate on behalf of one of her patients, management takes them away and reassigns her to another unit. She said that this happened at both of the hospitals she has worked at in the city. “I legitimately don’t even know what to do anymore. Even advocacy groups don’t give a sh-t about these people,” she said. “Black lives don’t matter here.”

“I know not everybody is going to live. I’m not that f-cking green, or ignorant, or bright eyed and bushy tailed to think that, okay? I know we’re going to have a sh-t ton of people die — but these people aren’t dying from COVID.”

Sirotek then gave several specific examples of patients who have died from medical negligence, including a resident nurse killing a patient by using a defibrillator on him when he had a pulse and it wasn’t necessary. When she ran out of the room to get help stopping him from doing it, the director of nursing just shook their head at her. The patient ultimately died, but not from COVID.

In another example, she said that a patient was given the wrong type of insulin. Even more alarmingly, she said that the hospital was refusing to give blood transfusions to patients who are low on blood unless they have internal bleeding. Without proper blood flow, she explained, the ventilators will not do anything to help them — and she said that this is a common problem for patients with the virus.

“Nobody is listening. They don’t care what is happening to these people. They don’t. I’m literally coming here every day and watching them kill them,” she said.

Sirotek explained that “we’re not even treating the COVID guys, for real, we’re not treating the COVID.” She said that the bare minimum is being done to keep them alive, but not to help them get better. This has lead to a 100% mortality rate in her unit, she claims.

Sirotek asserted that the hospitals are so neglectful of the COVID patients that she has actually been assigned to people who are already dead, but nobody knew it.

“How long have they been dead? Nobody knows!” Sirotek exclaimed.

The situation has become so dire, Sirotek said, that the only way she can put it into context is by comparing it to the Holocaust.

“This is going to be kind of an extreme example, but this is really the only thing I can come up with,” Sirotek began. “It’s like if we were in Nazi Germany and they were like, taking the Jews to go put them in a gas chamber, I’m the one there saying like, ‘hey, this is not good, this is bad, this is wrong, we should not be doing this.’ Then everyone tells me ‘hang in there, you’re doing a great job, you can’t save everybody — you’re amazing, you’re a great nurse.’”

Sirotek explained that she knows she is a great nurse, but what she needs is someone to help her actually treat and save her patients “from being killed.”

At this point Sirotek broke down in tears saying she is out of ideas on what to do. “Am I the only one who is not a sociopath?” Sirotek asks, referring to the other nurses.

She explained that while some patients will legitimately have multi-organ failure and die from COVID, that hasn’t been the case with cases she has seen.

“I am literally telling you that they are murdering these people — and nobody will listen to me. Like I said, I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure that when you defibrillate somebody with a heartbeat of 40 and a stable rhythm, and you kill them, that’s murder.”

Sirotek cited multiple cases that she believes to be beyond malpractice, accusing the hospital staff of murder.

She said that she has reached out to news organizations, hospital administrators, and even black advocacy groups for help without any luck.

“Stay safe. Stay out of NYC for your healthcare,” her video concludes.

