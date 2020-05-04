https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-lack-nbc-news-universal-comcast/2020/05/04/id/966037

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack is leaving his job by the end of the month as part of a massive restructuring operation at NBCUniversal that combines all television and streaming operations into one unit.

Lack is being replaced by Cesar Conde, chairman of the Telemundo Spanish-language network and NBCUniversal Group, who will now head an expanded news unit, NBCUniversal News Group that will encompass CNBC, NBC News, and MSNBC, according to an NBC Universal announcement, reports The Wall Street Journal, referring to an announcement by NBC Universal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell.

Mark Lazarus, who now heads NBC Sports, is to become chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, which will include NBC’s broadcast operations, the cable channels USA and Bravo, all television studio operations, the new streaming Peacock network, and he will still lead NBC Sports and television stations owned by NBC.

Lack had been expected to leave after the 2020 presidential election.

NBC’s major news divisions, including NBC News, CNBC, and MSNBC are to report to Conde.

Lack had been chairman since 2015, and Monday’s announcement about his departure comes after he was at the helm during numerous controversies, including the sexual harassment lawsuit involving star anchor Matt Lauer and questions about NBC’s coverage of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, reports The New York Times. He also oversaw MSNBC’s turnaround.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin will report to Conde, the company’s announcement said.

Shell, who took over in January, said during Comcast’s earnings call last week that changes could be coming to NBCU, and said the company was not “right-sized” for the current environment, considering the coronavirus pandemic. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal in 2013.

