(DEADLINE) — NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is putting his imprimatur on the company’s executive structure following the exit of former chief executive Steve Burke last year as the Comcast divison announced a major restructing that creates a new division, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming – including Peacock – that’s headed by Mark Lazarus as chairman.

The company also said its news networks will be organized into a single unit and led by Cesar Conde, who assumes the newly created role of Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

NBC News Group President Andy Lack is stepping down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month. Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC; will now report to Conde. Lack had reportedly been planning to exit after the 2020 elections.

