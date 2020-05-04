https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/dr-fauci-backed-wuhan-lab

A Newsweek article reported that coronavirus task force adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) backed the infectious disease lab in Wuhan, China, that was researching coronaviruses in bats when the coronavirus pandemic began.

While under the direction of Dr. Fauci, NIAID gave more than 7 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund a research initiative at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, according to the report. Not only did the study involve the surveillance of bat coronaviruses, but it also used risky “gain-of-function” research to determine how easily those viruses could attach to human cells.

But there’s a reason why hundreds of scientists argue against gain-of-function research: all it takes is one leak to significantly increase the risk of a human pandemic. And the National Institutes of Health, which oversees NIAID, continued to fund the controversial research right up until last week.

On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck broke down the details and questioned why the mainstream media continues to ignore the abundant evidence that the Wuhan lab is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic the world currently faces.

