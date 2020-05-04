https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/now-biden-claims-600000-dead-coronavirus/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden misspoke when talking about the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States.

“Over 600,000 dead, many of them are people who are those workers, those nurses, doctors, some of them, because they have put themselves in a position to save other people’s lives, protect the rest of society,” Biden said Thursday on MSNBC. “And we talk about that number like 600 plus thousand people …”

Host Joe Scarborough interrupted Biden, correcting him by saying, “60,000.”

