(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Devin Nunes said there needs to be an investigation into a potential cover-up at the FBI.

Following the release of FBI notes in the Michael Flynn case last week, the California Republican said House Republicans have long fought with the bureau to declassify information, including details about Flynn, that demolish a narrative of collusion between President Trump, his allies, and Russia.

“Who the hell is over at the FBI that keeps covering this information up?” Nunes said during an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. “It’s derogatory, I get it, it’s not good for the FBI. But I want to know who at the FBI keeps covering this up.”

