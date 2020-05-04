https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-op-ed-democrats-should-dump-biden-over-tara-reade-accusation

“Ms. Reade’s account is not nearly as incredible as some have argued,” writes Bruenig. “In the course of my reporting, I have worked closely with many survivors of sexual assault. It isn’t unusual, in my experience, for survivors to exhibit behavior that seems unstable or erratic to others. They may initially disclose to investigators or journalists only a fragment of what happened, and then reveal more over time — some even falsely recant, either because they sense the police don’t believe them, or because they fear the consequences of pressing their claims. And victims often maintain relationships with their attackers or harbor mixed feelings about them.”

Scott Berkowitz, the founder and president of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), added that “it’s not at all uncommon for someone to still have positive feelings about aspects of the person who assaulted them, or to admire or respect them. With people who work for politicians, there’s usually a strong measure of loyalty or respect in that relationship. So it’s not indicative that someone wasn’t telling the truth.”

With that in mind, Bruenig gets to what’s really at stake for the Democrats if they continue to brush off Tara Reade: complete and total loss of the moral high ground.

“Conservatives, like my colleague Bret Stephens, can see the plain gulf between how Democrats have approached sexual assault in politically advantageous cases versus Ms. Reade’s, and the evident hypocrisy threatens to discredit the entire enterprise,” writes Bruenig.