I remember my late mother’s saying: “Give a monkey a show, and it will always perform.” There’s a mountain of truth in her timeless axiom – especially when it comes to Brittney Cooper, who proves you can be as undesirable as a fat, greasy pig at a Muslim dinner party and still get a paycheck from Rutgers University.

It used to be that basket weaving was the most meaningless course one could take in higher education. During my undergraduate and graduate years, we laughingly referred to certain degree pursuits as being such because the degree wasn’t worth the paper the ink was printed on.

Today basket weaving has been replaced by degrees in women’s and gender studies, equally as useless as basket weaving unless, of course, the so-called professor teaching same is a wannabe commie loser enjoined to a plexus of hatred, crafted and controlled by parathion neo-Leninists.

If I were a black woman who was supposedly “down with the struggle” and committed to “keeping it real,” the last area of academia I would seek degree in would be women’s and gender studies. It’s a more worthless curriculum of study than afro-centrism and pan-Africanism. It’s a degree program for women, specifically black women, who are uncouth and intellectually incapable of pursuing real academic curricula.

Women’s studies on its most basic level is the equivalent of 1960s girls’ health class. Gender studies amounts to little more than a course validating sexual perversion and/or the butchering of one’s body in the misguided pursuit of attempting to be something other than one was born. The latter is a dysphoria that requires mental healthcare not classroom validation; but I digress.

Cooper has proven time and again that she’s only marginally qualified to have a career in those areas of academic idiocy. She maintains credentialing based upon skin-color affirmative action and the lack of propriety that bigoted, white liberals expect and applaud from their in-house simians.

Having achieved a few minutes of on-air media presence after claiming that black women suffered from obesity because of President Trump’s policies, Cooper once again smashed the ball inches from home plate in her effort to knock it out of the park.

When Cooper was blaming President Trump for black women being obese, she should have been challenged pursuant to whether said claim was born out of jealousy for the countless number of beautiful black women who have the magnificent figure she does not.

Perhaps she was just angry that someone didn’t tell her to put down the box of Twinkies and step back from the cupcake aisle. I can understand a person being embarrassed about being overweight. But, just because she wears what appears to be a 6X clothing and has jowls that cover her neck and the top of her chest, she doesn’t get a pass to blame her appearance on President Trump.

A fact often overlooked regarding professorial positions in universities is that they earn recognition based upon the frequency they’re quoted in print and/or appear as an on-air guest.

In an attempt to curry favor from those who own her cage back at Rutgers University, Cooper has determined to insert herself into the blacks-are-dying-disproportionately-from-COVID-19 lie.

Black people aren’t dying disproportionately from COVID-10; they’re dying disproportionately because, like Cooper, those who are morbidly obese are more inclined to suffer from other respiratory ailments in addition to diabetes, which are gateways to premature death from any influenza or serious bronchial cold.

As I have long argued, bigoted Alinskyites parade out blacks like Cooper, who hold entitlement positions at academic institutions, to espouse jejune arguments of feigned racism because they hold weak, indefensible positions.

We see this practiced by homosexual activists. In order to promote homosexual marriage as normal, the narrative was slanted to comparisons with civil rights for blacks. Blacks not voting for Obama were attacked as not being black. People who evaluated Obama’s record and political agenda and determined him unfit to be elected were call racists. COVID-19 is no different.

COVID-19 ultimately will be looked back upon as the gateway for what is biblically prophesized to come. With that said, in the moment COVID-19 is a hard sell for those of us who are of sound mind and capable of thinking for ourselves.

However, in order to promote the agenda of forced vaccination and social monitoring, which will usher in the zeitgeist necessary for the antichrist to thrive, there must be victims who fit into the Hegelian Dialectics bag of tricks skillfully deployed by Fabian Democratic Socialists.

In 2015 I wrote: “There is certainly no better example of the Democrats’ strategic use of Hegelian Dialectics than Obamacare. … Obama … used the lies created by Carter and Hillary Clinton to manufacture a problem for which the public supposedly demanded a resolution, which led to Obama and the Supreme Court depriving citizens of their right to self-determination.” (“The Difference Between Democrats and Republicans,” mychal-massie.com, Aug. 4, 2015.)

Cooper is nothing more than a tool in the employ of nefarious globalists and population-control Lucifarians. I could pity her; because the one chance she has to find completeness and value she has blasphemed, calling God a white supremacist driven by patriarchy. She has railed that “God [Almighty] isn’t the God [she] serves.” Speaking of Jehovah, she said: “He might be ‘biblical’ but he’s also an a**hole.” (“Reopening U.S. is about killing black people, says college prof,” Joe Kovacs, WND.com, April 29, 2020.)

Healthy people, including and specifically those blacks who are healthy, suffer no more threat from the COVID flu virus than whites or anyone else. But, as I have stated many times, when evil activists attempt to implement their satanic agendas they can find no better blind accomplices than small-minded, unintelligent blacks who could find racism in a snowstorm at the North Pole.

