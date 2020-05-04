https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496037-ohio-governor-addresses-disrespectful-protesters-you-can-demonstrate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday said that it is “not fair game” for protesters upset with the measures taken in the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak “to be disrespectful or obnoxious” to the press or members of his cabinet, telling demonstrators to come after him instead.

“You should come after me, don’t go after people who are exercising the first amendment rights, the first amendment rights that we value in this country so very much,” he said during a press conference on Monday, according to a local ABC station.

“Reporters and photographers who are doing nothing more than following that First Amendment, informing the public — just remember they’re informing the public about what you think, what you’re saying and what you think is important,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments arrive on the heels of footage that went viral on social media over the weekend that showed a woman in Ohio who had been protesting DeWine’s stay-at-home order berate a local reporter.

In the video, the woman could be seen telling the NBC4 reporter, Adrienne Robbins, that she was “terrifying the general public.”

“You know that the company that you work for is lying to the American people and you know that what you’re doing is wrong at the end of the day,” the unidentified protester continued.

Robbins said later on Twitter that she had “asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face.”

“She said I had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask [that is meant to protect her and those around me],” she continued.

DeWine said during his conference on Monday that while he is “fair game” for protesters to target, it “is not fair game to be disrespectful or obnoxious to the news media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“To treat them with disrespect and to not practice social distancing with them, I find that very sad,” he continued.

He also scolded a group of anti-lockdown protesters who reportedly gathered outside Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s home this past weekend.

A small group of protestors have gathered in front of the central Ohio home of Dr Amy Acton. Neighbors report several men walking up and down the street with assault weapons stating that there will be no violence. “For now”

#ohio #amyacton #thisisamerica #asseenincbus pic.twitter.com/xC3HT0oVi6 — KRForbesPhotography (@KRForbesPhoto) May 2, 2020

“I’m the elected official. I’m the one who ran for office, I’m the one who makes the policy decisions. Members of my cabinet, Dr. Acton included, work exceedingly, exceedingly hard but I set the policy,” he said.

“So when you don’t like the policy, again, you can demonstrate against me, that is certainly fair game,” he added. “But to bother the family of Dr. Acton, I don’t think that’s fair game. I don’t think that’s right. I don’t think it’s necessary to get your point across.”

This week, Ohio joins a handful of other states across the country in reopening some nonessential businesses that have been closed over the past month in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 68,000 people in the U.S. alone.

The move by DeWine comes as the governor’s office, like many others in the country, have faced continued pressure in recent weeks from anti-lockdown protesters to reopen the nonessential businesses amid a sharp rise in joblessness in the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

