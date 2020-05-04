https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/pat-gray-watch-out-asian-murder-hornets-found-in-washington-state

On Monday’s episode of Pat Gray Unleashed, Pat Gray discussed a new threat here in the United States. If COVID-19 has not been enough to cause Americans to fear to leave their homes, a giant hornet is likely to keep you indoors.

The first Asian “Murder” Hornet found in America was discovered recently in Washington State. Though this hornet typically wipes out entire colonies of honey bees, they’re also known to kill dozens of people in Asia each year.

For Pat’s politically incorrect take on the terrifying insect, watch the video below.

