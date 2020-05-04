https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/patients-dying-governments-hoard-coronavirus-drugs/

Local governments are hoarding more than 100 million doses of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which studies worldwide show to be an effective early treatment of coronavirus patients, according to the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons.

“Medication is not doing anyone any good sitting in a government warehouse,” said AAPS executive director Dr. Jane Orient. “This hoarding by government means that most of that medication will probably expire without ever being used.”

The organization said that in nursing homes, victims of COVID-19 are still unable to access hydroxychloroquine.

Pharmaceutical companies donated tens of millions of doses the drug to federal and state governments. At least 14.4 million doses have been distributed to 14 city governments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently said.

“Yet virtually none of this has gone for early treatment of COVID-19 victims. Many governors and other officials have impeded the availability of HCQ to millions of Americans, including front-line medical personnel in hospitals, COVID-19 patients’ caregivers, and others exposed to the virus,” APPS said.

Some 65,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and AAPS said very few have received any treatment with hydroxychloroquine.

It likely would have helped, the association said.

“Reports to date of results in more than 2,300 persons who received HCQ show that more than 90 percent experienced clinical improvement or did not become ill,” the group said.

Nevada’s governor has banned use of the treatment on patients in his state, a move the AAPS called “so egregious that he is being sued by a group of physicians.”

Officials in other states also have imposed restrictions.

“New York refuses to make its enormous stockpile of HCQ available outside a clinical trial.”

In other countries, it’s being used successfully as a prophylaxis for medical workers, first responders, household contacts and others.

“The COVID-19 mortality rate in India is only one per million in population, compared with more than 200 per million in the U.S.,” AAPS said.

