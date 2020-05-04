http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ThttORfdp3A/

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) criticized President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force press conferences. She called them “daily shows that the president put on.”

Pelosi said, “I was hoping they would spend more time on the crisis than the daily shows that the president put on. But the fact is we need to allocate resources for that. And to do that, a new appropriations bill must be prepared in the House, and we must have the information to act upon.”

She added, “So the fact that they say we are too busy to come to the Capitol is business as usual, but it won’t be helpful. We must insist on the truth. It’s interesting they said we are not going to the House, but Dr. Fauci can go to the Senate. I guess Mr. Meadows, until a week or so ago being a member of the House of Representatives, knows that we will be very, very strictly insisting on the truth, and they might be afraid of truth.”

