https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/radical-democrat-judge-calls-texans-snitch-restaurants-full-capacity/

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called on Texans this week to snitch on restaurants if they have a good crowd.

The young Houston area politician is a committed socialist. Last year she defended her withholding of funds from flood victims based on the color of their skin.

In April Hidalgo threatened 180 days in jail for those who opposed her stay at home orders.

And now she’s going after business owners.

TRENDING: MUST WATCH: Tearful Nurse Blows Whistle on New York Hospitals ‘Murdering’ COVID Patients With ‘Complete Medical Mismanagement’

See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn’t be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott’s order, please report them at:

➡️https://t.co/mOaXNNI1by⬅️ — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) May 3, 2020

Obviously, this young radical has a bright future in the Democrat Party!

Via Sara Carter

This Judge would fit perfectly in Cuba, Venezuela or old Soviet Union – extra points for informing on your neighbor… unbelievable https://t.co/wydRlnc0jS — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

